Analysts Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to Post $0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. O2Micro International posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

O2Micro International stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $116.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 630,203 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,706,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 568,726 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 148,507 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

