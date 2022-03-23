Analysts Anticipate Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to Post $0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.32. Overstock.com posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Overstock.com.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.00. 1,354,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,687. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.95. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 4.00.

In other Overstock.com news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,146,000 after acquiring an additional 232,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,797,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,112,000 after acquiring an additional 48,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,295,000 after acquiring an additional 94,069 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,963,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,873,000 after acquiring an additional 172,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,764,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.