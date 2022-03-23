Analysts Anticipate SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.95 Million

Brokerages expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) to post $36.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.25 million and the lowest is $36.64 million. SLR Investment reported sales of $35.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year sales of $170.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $153.58 million to $187.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $190.16 million, with estimates ranging from $159.66 million to $220.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLRC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the third quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SLR Investment by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $17.90. 4,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,433. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $756.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.31%.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

