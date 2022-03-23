Analysts Anticipate Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) to Announce $1.00 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) will announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Southern Copper’s earnings. Southern Copper reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern Copper will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southern Copper.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 31.07%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.42.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $14,988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Southern Copper by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Southern Copper by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.19. The stock had a trading volume of 13,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,622. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day moving average is $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Southern Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

