Analysts Expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 121.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $482.37 million for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 11.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $230,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,025.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

