Analysts Expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Billion

Brokerages expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.11 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $3.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $18.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $21.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

