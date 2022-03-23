Analysts Expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.02). Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LINC. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 83,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LINC opened at $7.54 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $206.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

