Analysts Expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.02). Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lincoln Educational Services.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 83,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LINC opened at $7.54 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $206.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.
