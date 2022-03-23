Analysts Expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $393.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) will post sales of $393.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $390.00 million. Lumentum posted sales of $419.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Lumentum by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $50,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lumentum by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.65. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Lumentum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.