Analysts Expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. Switch reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWCH. Raymond James raised their price objective on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

SWCH stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 55,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,998. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Switch has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.60 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 420.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 4,985.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,000 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at $33,440,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

