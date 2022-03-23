Analysts Expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 227.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.23. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.54 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,888. The stock has a market cap of $910.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

