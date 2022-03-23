Analysts Offer Predictions for Oak Street Health, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.35). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

OSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $25.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.84. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $829,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,595. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,488,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,159,000 after purchasing an additional 179,507 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 289.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 53,215 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

