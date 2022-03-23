Analysts Set Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target at $20.75

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $695.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.87.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $149.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

