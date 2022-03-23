Analysts Set Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Target Price at GBX 1,678.20

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,678.20 ($22.09).

Several equities analysts recently commented on SN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,700 ($22.38) target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,685 ($22.18) to GBX 1,670 ($21.99) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.22) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,376 ($18.11) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of LON SN traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,250 ($16.46). 1,794,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of £10.97 billion and a PE ratio of 27.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,247.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,276.37. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,151.50 ($15.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,607.17 ($21.16).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.