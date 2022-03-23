Anglo Pacific Group (TSE:APY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.05

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.05 and last traded at C$2.98, with a volume of 3903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$529.62 million and a PE ratio of -103.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Anglo Pacific Group’s payout ratio is currently -120.69%.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

