Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Insider Acquires A$12,250.00 in Stock

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN – Get Rating) insider Nigel Garrard purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$24.50 ($18.15) per share, with a total value of A$12,250.00 ($9,074.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ansell’s payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

