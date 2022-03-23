Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 24,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 733,032 shares.The stock last traded at $4.10 and had previously closed at $3.94.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.
The firm has a market cap of $695.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Antares Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRS)
Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.
