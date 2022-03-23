Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 24,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 733,032 shares.The stock last traded at $4.10 and had previously closed at $3.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $695.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

