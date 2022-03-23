Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $11,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,480,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,891,000 after acquiring an additional 594,184 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,096,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,318,000 after acquiring an additional 531,339 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,307,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,269,000 after acquiring an additional 463,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,833,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,281,000 after acquiring an additional 232,237 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $55.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

AIRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $582,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $170,544 and sold 58,052 shares valued at $3,076,206. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.