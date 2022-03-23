Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $11,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after buying an additional 116,045 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth about $1,843,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,987,000 after purchasing an additional 121,173 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $582,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $170,544 and sold 58,052 shares valued at $3,076,206. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

