Apollo Currency Market Capitalization Achieves $34.03 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $34.03 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.31 or 0.00199575 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000983 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00026260 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.60 or 0.00451176 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00060688 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008815 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

