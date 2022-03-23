Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is PFG Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,082 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.8% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $39,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $168.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.60. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

