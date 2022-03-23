Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,503 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 30,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $168.82 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

