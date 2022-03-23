ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.00. Cormark currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ARC Resources traded as high as C$16.52 and last traded at C$16.43, with a volume of 3188478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.58.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperfrom” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.44.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

About ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

