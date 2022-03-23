Arden Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,755 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,202,288,000 after buying an additional 348,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.82.

Shares of COP traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.37. 7,680,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,574,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.40. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $105.02. The stock has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

