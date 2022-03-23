Arden Trust Co Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,200,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,144. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.15 and its 200 day moving average is $250.07.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

