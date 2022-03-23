Arden Trust Co Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.0% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,909,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,286,632. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.00. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $87.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.