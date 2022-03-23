Arden Trust Co Makes New Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,323,000 after acquiring an additional 153,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,032,000 after acquiring an additional 29,821 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 815,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after acquiring an additional 24,423 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 608,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,016,000 after acquiring an additional 140,027 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 573,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,728,000 after acquiring an additional 57,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOL traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $49.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,361,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,224. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average is $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,751,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $354,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,150. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

