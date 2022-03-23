Arden Trust Co Purchases 170 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. NYL Investors LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 902.0% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 3,853,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,283,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,212 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co of America bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $206,862,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,221,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,588,000 after acquiring an additional 833,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,388,000 after acquiring an additional 334,543 shares during the last quarter.

LQD stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.17. 16,949,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,750,016. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $118.40 and a one year high of $136.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.08.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

