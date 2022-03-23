Arden Trust Co Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,707 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,876,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,971. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $270.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens increased their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

