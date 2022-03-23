Arden Trust Co Reduces Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,289. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Shares of FB stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.46. 23,697,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,673,102. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.21. The company has a market cap of $581.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

