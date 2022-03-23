Arden Trust Co Reduces Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

SU stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.95. 7,246,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,006,041. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $33.61.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 59.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.21.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

