Arden Trust Co Sells 53 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHTR traded down $14.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $559.99. 1,094,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,041. The company has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $585.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $654.81. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $545.33 and a 52-week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $748.79.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

