Arden Trust Co Takes $457,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HSBC cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

TTE stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.02. 2,856,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,370. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

