Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

NYSE AWI opened at $93.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.30. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.