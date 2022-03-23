Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.35

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.35 and traded as low as $33.31. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 14,984 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $530.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.