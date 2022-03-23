AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Hits New 1-Year High at $9,708.00

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9,708 ($127.80) and last traded at GBX 9,675 ($127.37), with a volume of 642287 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,574 ($126.04).

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £105 ($138.23) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £100 ($131.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.85) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($131.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,728.46 ($128.07).

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,861.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,715.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £150.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,586.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 145.30 ($1.91) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

