Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Atlas Arteria’s previous final dividend of $0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.15, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.25.

In other news, insider Caroline Foulger acquired 6,500 shares of Atlas Arteria stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$6.30 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,937.00 ($30,323.70). Also, insider Fiona Beck bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.27 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,365.00 ($23,233.33).

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

