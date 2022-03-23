Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Atreca reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($3.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atreca.

Get Atreca alerts:

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BCEL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.23. Atreca has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.26.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atreca by 2,130.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 274,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 262,234 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Atreca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atreca by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 118,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atreca (BCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.