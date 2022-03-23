Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.19. Audacy shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 332,013 shares.

AUD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Audacy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Audacy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $452.46 million, a PE ratio of -102.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Audacy ( NYSEARCA:AUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $999,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Audacy in the second quarter worth about $10,441,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Audacy by 19.0% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,591,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,198 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Audacy in the second quarter worth about $3,532,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Audacy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,951,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Audacy in the second quarter worth about $3,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

About Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.