Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Decreases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Pinterest accounts for approximately 2.9% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $2,154,348.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,449 shares of company stock valued at $8,334,261 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.91. 88,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,916,324. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $88.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.84.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

