Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $1.02 Million Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. American Campus Communities accounts for approximately 1.0% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in American Campus Communities by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACC. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of ACC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.08. 677,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 229.51 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.90.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 783.37%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

