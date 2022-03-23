Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) Insider Charles Goode Purchases 3,063 Shares

Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI – Get Rating) insider Charles Goode acquired 3,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$9.45 ($7.00) per share, with a total value of A$28,951.48 ($21,445.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Australian United Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.63%.

Australian United Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolio for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It also invests in banks and other financials, healthcare, consumers, Infrastructure, transport, mining and energy.

