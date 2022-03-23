AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,584 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $26,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 337,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 663,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,731,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 591,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 103,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,675,000 after acquiring an additional 39,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

OC opened at $95.39 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.73 and its 200-day moving average is $91.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.10.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

