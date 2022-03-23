AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $15.15 Million Stock Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,729 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $15,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 221,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,442,000 after acquiring an additional 66,030 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

NYSE:WFG opened at $90.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.15. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.67. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 28.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

