AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 13,608 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $12,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $110.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.37 and a 200 day moving average of $113.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.