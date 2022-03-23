AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 356,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 48,865 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $22,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 62.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.58.

Shares of STLD opened at $84.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

About Steel Dynamics (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.