AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 42,812 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,812 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $30,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,402 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $121,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.44.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

