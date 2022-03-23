AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 44,090 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 44,090 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $567,426,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4,297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medtronic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,968,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $620,948,000 after purchasing an additional 956,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,345 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MDT opened at $108.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.