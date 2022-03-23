Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Head to Head Analysis

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get REE Automotive alerts:

15.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Autoliv shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Autoliv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for REE Automotive and Autoliv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 1 0 3 0 2.50 Autoliv 2 5 8 0 2.40

REE Automotive presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 432.41%. Autoliv has a consensus target price of $108.93, indicating a potential upside of 40.22%. Given REE Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Autoliv.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and Autoliv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -351.83% -197.79% Autoliv 5.30% 17.00% 5.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares REE Automotive and Autoliv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 67,682.09 -$505.33 million N/A N/A Autoliv $8.23 billion 0.83 $435.00 million $4.97 15.63

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Volatility & Risk

REE Automotive has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoliv has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autoliv beats REE Automotive on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

About Autoliv (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems. The company was founded by Lennart Lindblad in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.