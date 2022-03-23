Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.73.
APR.UN has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
Shares of TSE APR.UN traded up C$0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 60,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,347. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$11.11 and a 12 month high of C$15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$574.66 million and a PE ratio of 5.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.68.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
