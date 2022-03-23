AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof Buys 259 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 259 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,944.66 per share, for a total transaction of $503,666.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,946.82 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,322.74 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,931.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1,864.55.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,229,000 after buying an additional 50,322 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 29.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,048.72.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

